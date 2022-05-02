WhatsApp Is Bringing Instagram-Like Feature To See Your Friends' Status: Report

Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will allow users to see people’s WhatsApp status directly from chats. The new feature will make people’s Status on WhatsApp more visible as they will be able to quickly look at the status of their contacts.

The feature was first spotted by WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo. The report said that the company is currently testing the ability to show Status updates to users directly from their Chats list or when they search for any of their contacts on WhatsApp. Status updates will appear when the user taps a contacts’ profile picture, similar to how the Stories show on Meta-owned Instagram.

WhatsApp’s Story-like Status feature has been a part of the instant messaging app since February 2017. Since its arrival, users have only been able to see their contacts’ status on the dedicated “Status" page. However, the feature has not been as popular as on other similar platforms, and users hardly ever take notice of the “Status" tab on their WhatsApp.

The report in WABetaInfo also shared screenshots as to how the Status will appear in the chats list. The images show an Instagram-like system where the contact’s icon will be highlighted with a green outline, indicating that they have an active status. Clicking on the icon will open the status.

WhatsApp is also said to be bringing group polls on the desktop version, WABetaInfo said. The website found the new feature in the latest Desktop beta for WhatsApp (version 2.2216.2) that carries references to let users create group polls, according to the website. Group members would be able to vote their opinion and see the total number of votes received in a poll. In March, WhatsApp was spotted testing the same feature for the iOS app.

