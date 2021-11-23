WhatsApp Is Getting This New Audio Feature: Details

WhatsApp is working on a new feature to let users adjust the playback speed of audio messages. The option will be similar to the voice note playback tool that WhatsApp rolled out earlier this year. In case you’re confused, an audio message is similar to a voice note, but it is essentially a forwarded file. The update may not seem a substantial one, but it is good to see that Meta (formerly Facebook)-owned messaging is offering more options to users.

The development was spotted by WhatsApp updates tracker WABetaInfo on WhatsApp beta for iOS and is speculated to reach Android devices too. The exact rollout details of the audio messages playback speed remain unclear, and the company is yet to clarify the development. As per available screenshots, it appears users will get to increase the playback by 2x. However, it seems users still cannot reduce the audio playback speed, and the same option is also unavailable with voice notes.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp rolled out two new safety features in India, namely “flash calls" and “message-level reporting." It means users will be able to verify themselves while logging in with a call and can even report specific messages as opposed to reporting the entire chat or the user itself. The flash call is an addition to the SMS verification option that WhatsApp offers to its users. The company claims the new tools will make the platform safer for users in India. The platform’s anticipated message reaction option is also gaining momentum after the app was found testing a new ‘reaction notifications’ feature. The update available on WhatsApp beta for Android v2.21.24.8 onwards allows users to disable notifications if someone reacts to their emojis. However, both message reaction and reaction notifications are still under development and we are yet to hear from the company over their official rollout.

