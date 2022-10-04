WhatsApp Is Now Blocking Screenshots Taken From View-Once Mode

WhatsApp Beta users can now make sure that people are not able to take screenshots of images or videos sent via the view-once mode. This update comes via WABetaInfo, who says the change has been observed in the WhatsApp beta Android version 2.22.22.3 this week.

The feature has been under development on both the iOS and Android versions since August. But Android beta users are getting it for now, and we expect the public roll out to happen in the coming months.

Advertisement

As you might be aware, WhatsApp has this feature called view-once which allows users to share photos or videos that can be viewed only once. After which the content is not available for viewing, but the issue with this feature is that people were able to take a screenshot of that content and save it on their device. With the feature people will be blocked from doing so, as seen below.

Advertisement

Not allowing people to take screenshots of view-once messages is vital, otherwise the whole point of the feature is moot. Having said that, it seems the feature does not alert the person at the other end, which would have been helpful and let the user know about such actions. In addition to this, the report says that anybody can still take the screenshot using the second device, which means the view-once feature should still be used with caution.

WhatsApp has recently offered a slew of updates that gives you more features. You can have a WhatsApp message unsend for up to 2 days, which is now available to both iOS and Android smartphone users across the globe. The Meta-owned platform is bringing other privacy tools to the messaging app in the coming weeks.

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here