WhatsApp Is Releasing The Ability To Share Voice Notes As Status Update

WhatsApp Upcoming Features: The Meta-owned WhatsApp is working on a host of new features to improve the user experience on its platform. Now, the instant messaging application is releasing the ability to share voice notes via status updates to some lucky beta testers. Currently, WhatsApp users can only share pictures and videos as status updates.

“Thanks to this feature, it would have been possible to share a voice note as a status update with a certain audience configured within your privacy settings. The feature was announced when it was under development but there is good news for some lucky beta users that install the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.2.8 update available on the Google Play Store," WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, reported.

Advertisement

According to the report, beta testers can now share voice notes as status updates by accessing the feature within the text status section, in case it is enabled for them. The Meta-owned messaging application is giving more control to users by offering the ability to discard a recording before sharing it.

The maximum recording time for a voice note is 30 seconds, and people will require to download the latest version of WhatsApp in order to listen to voice notes shared via status in the future. Please note that voice notes shared as status updates are always end-to-end encrypted, ensuring that only the people you choose within your privacy settings can listen to them.

Similar to images and videos, voice notes shared via status disappear after 24 hours but users also have the ability to delete voice notes for everyone after they have been posted as status updates. The ability to share voice notes via status updates is expected to be released to more users over the coming weeks, the report said.

In related news, WhatsApp is also working on a new feature to make it easier for users to transfer the chat history from old Android devices. With this feature, it will be possible to transfer your chat history to a new Android device without using Google Drive, providing you more control over migrating your chats and messages.

Read all the Latest Tech News here