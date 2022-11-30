WhatsApp Is Rolling Out 'Forward Media With Caption' Feature For iOS: All Details

After rolling out Do Not Disturb mode earlier this month, WhatsApp is now pushing out another helpful feature with WhatsApp ‘forward media with caption.’

WhatsApp’s latest feature will allow users to send images, videos, documents, and GIFs with captions.

According to WABetaInfo, the functionality is presently limited for iPhone users running WhatsApp version 22.23.77 from the App Store.

With the ability to add captions to media that users transmit to their contacts, users may search for old photographs, movies, and so on by searching for the caption.

The update is currently rolling out in phases, and if you have the update, a new view will be displayed at the bottom of the screen. And apart from the inclusion of a dismiss button, the new WhatsApp update will also include the ability to remove the caption from the image before sending it.

WABetaInfo notes that captions can be added to multiple media types, with support for GIFs and even documents baked in. The messages sent with a caption will be end-to-end encrypted, preventing anybody from seeing the content of the sent message.

The update will be gradually rolled out to more users soon.

