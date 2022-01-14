WhatsApp Is Soon Becoming Like Facebook Messenger With The Rollout of Message Reactions

Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp has been working on a new message reactions feature for iOS users. The feature has been in the works for the past few months and will give users the ability to react to messages with just emojis like on Facebook Messenger or Instagram. A report has now said that message reactions are now close to its public launch. The report in WABetaInfo says that version 22.2.72 of WhatsApp beta for iOS has introduced new settings to manage notifications for reactions, although it is not possible to react to messages at the moment.

Earlier, WABetaInfo was able to preview this option in settings, but now WhatsApp is rolling it out for all iOS beta testers. Alongside the ability to enable or disable notifications for messages and group chats, the app will let users choose whether or not to receive notifications for reactions. WABetaInfo says that WhatsApp will release this feature very soon. Now, even though beta testers are not able to react to messages currently, the option to choose if they want to receive notifications is a huge sign towards the feature launching soon.

According to WABetaInfo, users will be able to react to specific messages once and the reactions are limited to six emojis - Like, Love (heart), Laugh, Surprise, Sad, and Thanks. As of now, it is unclear whether WhatsApp will make any other emoji available as a reaction.

Users will be able to see all reactions to a message in two different tabs - “All" and the specific emoji used. This means that you will be able to click on the emoji to see everyone in a group chat that reacted to a message.

It is not known when the feature will roll out to end users, including those on Android. WhatsApp is scheduled to bring a bunch of other features for both Android and iOS users in order to make the app more personalised and intuitive.

