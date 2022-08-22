WhatsApp Is Working On Instagram-Like Feature For Viewing Status Within Chat List

WhatsApp is bringing yet another feature for its users that will allow you to view your contacts’ status updates within the chat list, a report has said.

According to WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform has made the feature available for WhatsApp beta users on Android, meaning that the feature is still in testing and will be launched soon. WhatsApp’s Status feature is similar to Stories on Instagram, where users can post photos and videos that disappear automatically within 24 hours.

Once the feature rolls out, users will be able to view people’s status by just clicking their profile icon in the chat list. This is similar to Instagram, where the profile icon is outlined if the user has an ongoing Story (Status in case of WhatsApp). Currently, users can only see a user’s Status by going to the specific Status section of the app.

WhatsApp recently brought several other helpful features that include three new privacy features that include the ability to hide online status, exit groups silently, and block people from taking screenshots of view once messages. Apart from this, WhatsApp has also recently increased the time limit to delete messages ‘for everyone’ to up to 2 days and 12 hours.

WhatsApp also recently got a new standalone app for Windows that does not require users to link their phones to use the instant messaging service. Previously, users on Windows had to download WhatsApp’s web-based desktop app or access the messaging service from their web browsers. The new app is native to Windows, which, as WhatsApp explains, should make the app faster and more responsive, the report said.

