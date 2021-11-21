WhatsApp may get more annoying for some as the platform is reportedly working on a new type of notification. So, what’s the plan? Whenever someone reacts to any of your messages, you will get a notification for it. Thankfully, you will be given the choice to disable it.

WhatsApp‘s anticipated message reaction feature seems to be gaining momentum as the instant messaging platform is now reportedly working on a ‘reaction notifications’ feature. The new update available on WhatsApp beta for Android v2.21.24.8 was spotted by WABetaInfo that notes the notification feature started rolling out on the iOS beta first. A screenshot shared by the publication shows that users can manage “reaction notifications," meaning they can choose whether they want alerts when someone ‘reacts to their message.’ Meta (formerly Facebook)-owned WhatsApp’s expected ‘message reaction’ feature will essentially let users react to messages with emojis such as heart or thumbs up that are already available on its sister platforms like Instagram and Facebook.

The option to manage “reaction notification" will likely sit in the main Settings, but it is unclear whether users would get the same tool for individual chats or groups. Although the update may not seem significant, it is always good to have more options that could help in reducing screen time. Earlier, the same publication reported that WhatsApp users would be able to react to messages with any emojis. Similarly, messages can have an “infinite amount of reactions," but if there are over 999 reactions, it will show “999+." The publication had also noted that the process to send a reaction might be end-to-end encrypted, so an outsider cannot see chat reactions. The availability details of message reactions and reaction notifications remain unclear, and the company is yet to confirm the development officially.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also reported to be working on a bunch of features that include HD features to let users send and receive images or videos without compressing the quality. The platform may even add a pause and resume the Voice Recording feature soon. WhatsApp is reportedly working on another feature to let users hide last seen from specific individuals. It may add a similar option for displaying profile images.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.