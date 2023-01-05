WhatsApp Likely To Bring 'Kept Messages' Feature Soon - What It Means

Meta-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly planning to bring new features to its platform in 2023. According to WABetaInfo report — a website that tracks WhatsApp, the popular messaging application is currently working on a bookmark icon that will allow users to identify a “kept message" in the chat.

What Is Kept Message?

As per the report, the kept message feature basically refers to a disappearing message that has temporarily been saved. It will not be automatically deleted from the chat and everyone in the conversation can still see it. However, users still have control over the conversation and can choose to “un-keep" the message at any time, and it will disappear from the chat forever.

“WhatsApp is rolling out a new update through the Google Play Beta Program, bringing the version up to 2.23.1.24. WhatsApp is working on a bookmark icon to identify kept messages, for a future update of the app," the report said.

As per the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, to identify a kept message in WhatsApp, users can look for the bookmark icon that appears in the message bubble of disappearing messages to identify a kept message in WhatsApp.

This icon serves as a visual indicator that the disappearing message has been “kept" and will not disappear from the chat, even if the disappearing messages feature is turned on and the message is already expired.

This feature allows users to easily find kept messages from regular disappearing messages within the chat, the meta-owned messaging application is currently developing the ability to keep disappearing messages for a future update of the app, the report said.

This feature is not available for regular users yet but we can expect it to be rolled out soon for beta testers on iOS and Android.

