WhatsApp May Bring A Feature That Will Let You Save Disappearing Messages

WhatsApp is working on a feature that will again put the instant messaging app under the scanner for undermining privacy. According to a report, the company is working on a tweak for its disappearing messages feature that will let users save a disappearing message if they wish to.

WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo has found that the Meta-owned instant messaging app is working on a new feature that would allow users to keep disappearing messages. The feature, according to the WABetaInfo report, was added to the Android beta back in March, and has now made its way to the iOS beta for WhatsApp, hinting at an imminent launch for the feature.

This feature, if launched, will be contradictory to WhatsApp’s disappearing messages functionality. It will allow anyone to keep a message, essentially converting it from a disappearing message to a standard one. The report says that there will also be an option to un-keep the message, but it will only work if a person notices the messages was marked for keeping in the first place.

This could become a point of debate as disappearing messages are essentially a privacy feature, giving users the ability to send messages, but preventing that message from being saved in the chat. The feature being talked upon here could, however, defeat that purpose as anyone could save a message that was meant to be disappearing.

WhatsApp last week rolled out a feature that would allow users to have up to 32 people in a group chat. Further, the company is also bringing several other features like the ability to share files up to 2GB in size, WhatsApp communities, and more.

To start a voice call, users will need to go to a chat window and press the call icon on the top right corner of the screen. On the other hand, to start a group voice call, open the Call tab at the bottom > Select the Plus symbol at the top > Start Group Call.

