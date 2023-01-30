WhatsApp May Bring Message Reactions Within Community Announcement Group

WhatsApp Update: The Meta-owned popular messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature which lets users react to messages within the announcement group on iOS.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, the Meta-owned platform is planning to work on an in-app banner to notify users when an update that brings message reactions within the announcement group is available.

Reportedly, users will be required to update their app from the App Store or the TestFlight app to access the upcoming feature. Moreover, the report suggests that as of now this upcoming feature is under development and is likely to be released in near future on the iOS application.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also releasing a new camera for some beta testers. The new hands-free feature on camera mode allows you to record a video with just one tap. According to a report, the camera has been redesigned by bringing the ability to switch to video mode with just a tap so you do not need to tap and hold to record videos.

Thanks to this feature, WhatsApp is finally making it more convenient to capture videos. In addition, you can now switch from front to back camera or vice versa while recording. The report also mentioned that some beta testers were already able to use the new camera mode, and it is now available to everyone after installing this release candidate. In addition, this update includes all bug fixes and performance improvements from the previous 2.23.2 beta builds.

The instant messaging application is also working on a revamped text editor for its drawing tool. It will get new features such as changing text background, switching between fonts and flexibility in the text alignment.

The feature will provide users the ability to alter text alignment. It will let users to align their text in such a way that it will suit the composition of the image.

