WhatsApp May Bring Permanent Mute Option Within Notifications: Know More

WhatsApp Update: The Meta-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly releasing the ability to report status updates and a permanent mute option within notifications. The feature has recently been released to some beta testers that install the WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.4.0.74 update from the TestFlight app.

“We announced that a new feature was under development: the ability to report status updates. Thanks to this option, users would have been able to report certain status updates that may violate the Terms of Service to the moderation team," WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, reported.

As per this screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, the feature is enabled for your account. A new “report" action can be seen within the status options. When you report a status update, it will be forwarded to WhatsApp for moderation reasons. If it violates their Terms of Service, the account may be suspended from using WhatsApp.

It is important to note that the feature does not compromise end-to-end encryption as messages and calls are always protected by end-to-end encryption on all devices. This means that no one else, not even WhatsApp, Meta, and a proxy provider, can read your personal messages and listen to your private calls, the report said.

In addition, some users may be able to see a mute option within their message notifications. After this update, the mute button is always visible in any circumstance. The ability to report status updates is available for some beta testers after installing the latest update of WhatsApp beta for Android on the Play Store.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp India has banned 2.9 million accounts in January, according to the latest India monthly report by the popular messaging platform. The ‘user-safety report’ contains details of the user complaints received and the corresponding action taken by WhatsApp, as well as WhatsApp’s own preventive actions to combat abuse on our platform.

“As captured in the latest Monthly Report, WhatsApp banned over 2.9 million accounts in the month of January," a WhatsApp spokesperson said.

