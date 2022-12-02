WhatsApp May Soon Allow Users To Use Same Account On Two Android devices

WhatsApp is always introducing new features to better its users’ experiences, and now the Meta-owned messaging platform is currently testing a feature that would allow users to use the same WhatsApp account on a ‘secondary’ Android device.

Currently limited to WhatsApp beta testers, the feature, as per Android Authority, would allow users to link their smartphone’s primary WhatsApp account to their secondary device — like an Android tablet — leaving no need to create separate accounts for secondary devices.

Users will be able to scan the QR code shown on their secondary device with their smartphone app, similar to how users authenticate WhatsApp Web.

Advertisement

After successfully logging in, all discussions from the phone app will be displayed on the secondary device, allowing users to easily resume conversations. This is comparable to the experience that WhatsApp Web provides.

WhatsApp has recently also introduced a ‘forward media with caption’ feature that allows users to add captions to media that users send to their contacts, and users may search for old photographs, movies, and so on by searching for the caption.

With the introduction of Communities, Message Yourself, forward media with captions, and now using the same account on a secondary device, WhatsApp has transitioned into a feature-rich messaging platform.

Read all the Latest Tech News here