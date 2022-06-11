WhatsApp New Update Lets You Have 512 Members In One Group

WhatsApp has talked about numerous features coming to the messaging app for users, and one of them is the ability to have 512 members in a group. Now, we can confirm that the option is available for those using the stable WhatsApp version on their Android and iOS devices.

The update once again comes via WAbetainfo, which has noticed the changes, where a group admin can have as many as 512 members within the same group. Before that WhatsApp Groups allowed you to have 256 members, so the count has now doubled.

Also Read: Apple Is Already Planning For M2 Pro Chipset, To Be Made On 3Nm Process

Advertisement

The update for WhatsApp is available to every WhatsApp user, and they might have to wait for a few days before getting this new Group feature on their app. The process to add 512 members to a group is the same as before.

How To Add 512 Members In One WhatsApp Group

- Open WhatsApp

- Click on the three-dot menu right next to the search icon on the top-right of the screen

- Click on the new group option

- Add up to 512 members from your phone contact list to create the new group

- You can even activate disappearing messaging for the group chats as the admin

- You have now created a new WhatsApp Group with 512 members

WhatsApp has been lagging behind other apps with some of its features. Telegram already gives you the option to add around 2 lakh members to one group. The messaging platform also gives you large-size file transfers, something that WhatsApp introduced with its 2GB file transfer support.

Advertisement

Also Read: Meta Plans To Give Its First-Gen AR Glasses Only To Developers, Here’s Why

WhatsApp also increased the number of participants you can have up to 32 members on a single group video call. We also got the reactions features built into the chat so that you can share, ‘heart’, ‘smile’ or ‘; laughter’ emoji for a single chat, instead of sending them separately to the other person.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.