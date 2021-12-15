WhatsApp Plans To Boost Digital Payments In Villages Across India

In order to promote the usage of WhatsApp payments across India, WhatsApp has announced its pilot program of “adopting" 500 villages across Karnataka and Maharashtra.

The pilot called ‘Digital Payments Utsav’ has started on the October 15, 2021 in Kyathanahalli village in Mandya district of Karnataka, where on-ground facilitators familiarised villagers with various aspects of digital payments including - signing up for UPI, setting up a UPI account and safety best practices of using digital payments.

The aim of this pilot project is to take digital payments at the grassroots levels and help new users make the shift to digital payments.

“We have started this pilot program in 500 villages across Karnataka and Maharashtra as part of our mission to onboard the next 500 million to the digital payments ecosystem. We believe that WhatsApp’s ease of use and reliability can promote the adoption of UPI with users across, including those at the bottom of the pyramid. We will continue to contribute meaningfully in this journey of educating users at the grassroots, so they can trust digital payments, as they gradually make the transition from a ‘cash-only’ way of financial life," said Abhijit Bose, Head of India, WhatsApp.

WhatsApp claimed that the initial results from the pilot program have been encouraging.

Villagers have begun adopting ‘payments on WhatsApp’ as a new mode of payments. The village-grocery store or the beauty-parlour owner and scores of other people and small and medium businesses - are now accepting and receiving payments digitally using ‘payments on WhatsApp’.

