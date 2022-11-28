WhatsApp Quashes Data Breach Concerns, Says No Evidence Of Any Leak

WhatsApp has responded to the reports of an alleged data breach on the platform. WhatsApp says that there is no evidence of a data leak from the messaging app, and it even cites that the unsubstantiated screenshots do not make a strong case for otherwise.

“The claim written on Cybernews is based on unsubstantiated screenshots. There is no evidence of a ‘data leak’ from WhatsApp," said a WhatsApp spokesperson on Monday.

In fact, corroborating the same is the reporter of the Cybernews piece on the WhatsApp data breach. Jurgita Lapienytė, Chief Editor, Cybernews, cited in her report that there is no evidence of WhatsApp being hacked. She further adds that the leak of the phone numbers might be a scrape.

There was a strong scare just a few days back when a report claimed that data of over 500 million WhatsApp users from different countries was put for sale on hacker forums. Since WhatsApp works using a phone number, it was alleged that the messaging data might have had a leak which exposed the data.

The report mentioned that the actual data includes 487 million WhatsApp users, which is not a low figure by any means. These users belong to 84 countries, and the list includes prominent names like the US, UK, Italy, Egypt and some users from India as well.

The hacker had even put varied price tags on user data based on the countries. The report says US data is available for around $7000 (Rs 5,61,800 approx), for the UK the price tag is $2000 (Rs 1,61,800 approx) and $2,500 (Rs 2,04,100 approx) for those in Germany.

Even though WhatsApp has quashed the concerns regarding the supposed leak, it is still important that people be careful about accepting or replying to messages from unknown numbers. Because spammers can easily reach out to these victims and take advantage of their exposed mobile numbers in different ways.

