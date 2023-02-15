WhatsApp Releases 4 New Features: Document Caption To Longer Group Subjects & Descriptions - All Details here

WhatsApp Update: The Meta-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp has announced four new features - document caption, longer group subjects, and descriptions, the ability to share up to 100 media, and avatars.

These features have been made available for all users that install the latest version of WhatsApp for Android from the Play Store.

In order to offer to users a better experience, WhatsApp has just released a new changelog on the Play Store by mentioning new features that are finally available for everyone that installs the latest update of WhatsApp, WABetaInfo, reported.

WhatsApp Four New Features:

Document caption: You can now attach a caption when sharing documents so you have a new way to describe them. The caption bar will pop up when users try to select a document. It is easier to find a document when users send it with a caption

Longer group subjects and descriptions: In order to better describe groups, you can now choose a longer subject and description for your groups. Users can now choose a longer group description, up to 2048 characters, as the previous limit was 512 characters

Share up to 100 media: You can now share up to 100 images and videos within your chats, making it easier for users to share entire albums with their friends and family. With the new feature, users can now select up to 100 media in the media picker within the application, which was earlier limited to only 30

Create Personalised Avatars: It’s possible to better express yourself by creating an avatar to use as a sticker and profile photo. This feature has already been released to everyone in the past after installing the WhatsApp for Android 2.22.24.73 update, but WhatsApp is highlighting it in the official changelog again for those users who may still not be familiar with the feature.

