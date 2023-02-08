WhatsApp Releasing Ability To Share Up To 100 Media Within Your Chats

After releasing a bundle of new features for status update recently, the meta-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp is now releasing the ability to share up to 100 media within your chats, for some beta testers.

“Thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.4.3 update, some beta testers are now able to share up to 100 media," WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, reported.

In order to check if the increased media sharing feature is enabled for your WhatsApp account, simply attempt to select more than 30 media in the media picker within the app. In the case the feature is available, you will finally be able to share up to 100 media otherwise, you need to wait for a future update of the app.

This feature is really useful as users can finally share entire albums by making it easier to share memories and moments with their friends and family. In addition, the new limit helps prevent users from selecting the same photo or video more than once in case they need to send a lot of media files.

Advertisement

The ability to share up to 100 media within your chats is available for some beta testers and it is rolling out to even more people over the coming days.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has added a slew of new features that it claims can improve the experience of using WhatsApp Status. Status is like Stories on Reels and Snapchat which disappears in 24 hours and you can have video, photo or even text to show other people who are on your WhatsApp contact list.

It is even end-to-end protected which means you can share the Status securely. But the messaging app continues to bring new features for the option and five of them have been officially confirmed by the company this week.

Last week, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out longer group subjects and descriptions on Android beta.

Advertisement

While the characters of the group subject have been increased from 25 to 100 to provide group admins more freedom when naming their groups, the group description increased from 512 characters to 2048 characters.

Read all the Latest Tech News here