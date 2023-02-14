WhatsApp Releasing Kept Messages Section Within Chat Info: All Details Here

WhatsApp Update: The Meta-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly releasing a kept messages section within chat info for some beta testers. This feature can be used to keep messages from disappearing so they can last forever for everyone in the chat

With the kept message feature, messages will not be automatically deleted from the chat and everyone in the conversation can still see them Instead, users will have control over the conversation and can choose to “un-keep" the message at any time, and it will disappear from the chat forever.

“The feature was under development for a long time but after installing the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.4.10 update from the Play Store (the business version of the app), we discovered that WhatsApp is now rolling out this feature to some beta testers," WABetaInfo reported.

According to the report, a new section called “kept messages" will appear within chat info, in case the feature is available for your WhatsApp account. When someone keeps a disappearing message, it will no longer disappear from the chat after its expiration, but everyone is still in control over those messages as they can be deleted at any time.

In this section, all kept messages will be listed so everyone in the conversation can easily find them in the future. Please note that it is not possible to keep a disappearing message as this feature will be available in the future.

In addition, when it will be possible to keep messages from disappearing, the ability to mark messages as starred and the starred messages section within chat info will be removed for disappearing chats, the report said.

The kept messages section is available for some beta testers that install the latest update of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Play Store and it is rolling out to even more people over the coming days.

