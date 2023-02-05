WhatsApp Releasing Longer Group Subjects And Descriptions: All You Need To Know

WhatsApp Update: The Meta-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp is releasing longer group subjects and descriptions, making it easier to better describe groups. The feature is available for all users after installing the latest WhatsApp beta for the iOS update and it is rolling out to even more users in the coming days.

According to a report from WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, it is now possible to choose a longer group description as it can reach up to 2048 characters (the previous limit was set to 512 characters) and it is really useful for group admins so they can save additional information for describing their groups on Android.

For iPhone users, WhatsApp is also introducing changes for the group subject on iOS, which can now accept up to 100 characters. Please note that the changes may also reach users on a previous release of the app, even when using the App Store build.

In addition, WhatsApp is finally introducing a fix for the feature that allows users to delete a message for everyone: it is possible to delete a message for everyone for over 2 days again, and the same fix is also available on the official WhatsApp for iOS 23.2.75 update released on the App Store.

Also, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to create calling shortcuts. With the new feature, it will be possible to create a calling shortcut by just tapping the contact cell within the list of contacts, reports WABetaInfo.

The new calling shortcut will automatically be added to the home screen of the user’s device, once created. This feature will be helpful for users who frequently make calls to the same person and do not want to go through the same process again and again, that is, opening the application and searching for the contact every time.

