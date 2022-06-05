WhatsApp Rolling Out 2GB File Sharing Limit To More Users: Report

Meta-owned popular instant messaging app WhatsApp is rolling out the ability to send files up to 2GB in size. While the feature started rolling out to a certain set of users earlier, it is now rolling out for more users now.

WhatsApp announced the ability to send larger files back in March. Initially, the feature was tested in South America, and is now rolling out to users in more regions. The new 2GB limit is being made available for both Android and iOS users. Now, users will be able to send images, videos, and documents of up to 2GB in size. Since the quality of photos and videos we take from our phones is improving, they are becoming larger in size as well, and a 2GB limit is a much-needed feature for many WhatsApp users out there. Earlier, WhatsApp allowed up to 100MB file sizes to be shared via the messaging app.

Users can check if they have got the feature by sending any file that is more than 100MB in size. The larger rollout for the new 2GB size limit was first spotted by WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo.

WhatsApp is adding several new convenience features for users. The company earlier this week was reported to be working on a new update for Desktop users that will let them know about incoming messages. Further, users will also be able to filter their messages on the basis of contacts, non-contacts, read messages, and unread messages.

Apart from this, WhatsApp is also working on bringing double verification to make the platform more secure and avoid malicious actors from hijacking people’s WhatsApp by sending a one-time password (OTP) to their mobile.

Another feature WhatsApp seems to be testing right now is the option to view the results of the group poll that you created and shared with others. This tool is available on the iOS beta version 22.12.0.73 and promises to give you details about the poll results such as which item won the most votes and by how much percentage did it win. WhatsApp will also have a top option tag which basically shows you the winning poll option.

