WhatsApp Rolls out 'Accidental Delete' to Undo Deleted Messages, Avoid Embarrassment

WhatsApp's new feature is designed to protect users from situations where they meant to delete a message for everyone, but accidentally selected the 'Delete for me' option.

December 20, 2022

The stable update is rolling out widely—for both Android and iOS.

WhatsApp, known for adding intuitive features based on real user feedback, today introduced a new feature called ‘Accidental Delete’ that allows users to retrieve messages that were intended to be deleted for everyone, but were accidentally deleted for the individual user instead. 

This feature is designed to protect users from situations where they meant to delete a message for everyone, but accidentally selected the ‘Delete for me’ option. 

“We’ve all been there, but now you can UNDO when you accidentally delete a message for you that you meant to delete for everyone!" WhatsApp said.

The stable update is rolling out widely—for both Android and iOS. WhatsApp’s new feature feature allows users to undo a potential ‘Delete for me’ misstep and choose ‘Delete for everyone’ albeit within a five-second window.

When you delete a message in WhatsApp by pressing ‘delete for me,’ the app now displays a notification at the bottom of the screen that allows you to reverse the deletion if you accidentally deleted the message.

WhatsApp users may finally breathe a sigh of relief as this is especially handy when a message is shared in a group and has to be ‘deleted for everyone,’ but the incorrect choice is selected. 

