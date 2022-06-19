WhatsApp Starts Testing More Emojis On Message Reactions For iOS, Feature Coming Soon: Report

WhatsApp earlier this year launched its much-awaited feature that allows users to react to messages. Now, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform is expanding the feature to bring more emojis for message reactions.

According to a report from WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, the company is working on bringing more emojis to message reactions. According to the report, WhatsApp beta for Android had already got message reacctions for all emojis, and the company is now working on bringing reactions for all emojis on iOS now. WABetaInfo has found references to the same in the iOS beta for WhatsApp.

The report says that the feature is currently being tested and will be rolled out in an upcoming build. Currently, WhatsApp message reactions are limited to only a few emojis like the ‘red heart,’ “thumbs up," “laughing emoji," “surprised emoji," “sad emoji," and “hands together." Once the feature rolls out, the app will have a “+" sign next to these, for users to pick any emoji that they want. This will be similar to the message reactions that we see on Instagram already.

As shown in screenshots shared by WABetaInfo, there will also be a “recent reactions" column while selecting your emojis, similar to what Instagram offers. “WhatsApp has developed a draggable section where you can easily select and search for any emoji you want to use for reacting to the message! In addition, we can also find a row dedicated to our recently chosen reactions in the same section," the WABetaInfo report said.

This comes at a time when the Meta-owned instant messaging app is already launching new features on a regular basis. The company recently launched new privacy settings that allow users to hide their profile picture from specific contacts. Before that, WhatsApp had finally brought the ability to move your chats and data from Android to iOS.

