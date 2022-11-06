WhatsApp Testing Edit Message Feature On iOS

WhatsApp beta testing continues, and the platform is gradually adding new features that will be rolled out to everyone in the near future. The latest beta update comes for iOS users that allow WhatsApp on iPhone to edit messages.

According to the details shared by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp version 22.23.0.73 on iOS is getting the ability to edit messages before you send them. The feature works when the user long-presses any message. If you send a message after editing, WhatsApp will add the label Edited to alert the receiver of the message.

The report mentions that WhatsApp will keep a limit of 15 minutes within which the user can edit a sent message. But it is likely that WhatsApp is not going to limit the edit feature to messages. The tipster suggests that in the future WhatsApp could also let users edit the photo captions/text as well. Editing is in popular demand.

Twitter has added an edit tweet button, while other messaging apps already have one. So it is hardly surprising that WhatsApp is looking to add one to its feature set as well.

There is no timeline for the release of this update or this WhatsApp iOS version for now. We still can’t say if WhatsApp will limit the edit message option to iOS users only, or if we will see it on Android as well. For now, we can just hope the beta testing ends quickly so that iOS users can get a taste of the editing option.

Apart from this, WhatsApp is also testing the blur image tool, which will allow users to modify an image or blur its content before sharing it with other people. WhatsApp did officially release communities and group video calls for all users this week, and expect more features in the coming months.

