WhatsApp To Launch This Important Feature Soon: Check Details Here

Meta-owned WhatsApp, one of the most popular messaging applications around the world, is planning to roll out important updates for users in the coming months. A new report has revealed that WhatsApp is working on a new ‘Report status update’ feature on the Android beta.

WhatsApp report status update feature allows users to report unwanted status updates that may violate the company’s Terms of Service, in addition to the already available feature to report messages. This feature is important for maintaining the safety of both the platform and its users reports WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp.

According to WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned platform is planning to introduce a report button within the status options. In case you report a status update, its content will be forwarded to the moderation team for review to determine if it violates the company’s Terms of Service.

Advertisement

The report mentioned that the introduction of this feature does not compromise end-to-end encryption as messages, voice calls, media, location sharing, calls, and status updates are all protected by the end-to-end encryption protocol on all devices. The ability to report status updates is a feature under development on WhatsApp beta for Android and it is planned to be released in the future.

Upcoming Features on WhatsApp

WhatsApp is planning to release the ‘Chat Transfer’ feature soon. It will allow users to transfer their data from one Android device to another using a local network. According to WABetaInfo, the company will bring the new feature to a future update of the app as it is in the developing stage. With this feature, users will be able to transfer chat history to a new device by scanning the QR code.

Advertisement

It will eliminate the need for Google Drive, so users will no longer have to back up their chat data to the cloud service if they want to transfer the chats from one device to another, said the report.

The Meta-owned platform has also started releasing proxy support features for users all over the world, like millions of people in Iran and elsewhere who continue to be denied the right to communicate freely and privately. Choosing a proxy will enable them to connect to WhatsApp through servers set up by volunteers and organisations around the world dedicated to helping people communicate freely.

Read all the Latest Tech News here