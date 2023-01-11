WhatsApp To Release New Interface For Companion Mode Soon: Check Details Here

WhatsApp Companion Mode: The Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new interface for the ‘Companion Mode’ feature. The companion Mode allows you to use WhatsApp on a secondary device, in addition to the primary device. The new interface will be available for some beta testers only.

WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, shared a screenshot, which revealed that the messaging application revamped the screen that shows up when scanning a QR code. Earlier, there was an alert that asked users to wait until WhatsApp opened on the secondary device. Now, however, the new interface will let you know how long will it take for the process to finish.

The new tweaked interface is very similar to the one we see when we link our WhatsApp account to WhatsApp Desktop. The new interface when linking a companion device is available to some beta testers that install the latest beta from the Play Store it is rolling out to even more people over the coming days, the report added.

WhatsApp is also working on improving this feature for a better app experience. It is introducing an alert system to inform users about the ability to forward media with a caption. The new alert feature shows up when an image, video, GIF, or document with a caption is forwarded. As additional info, WhatsApp wants to ensure that you are aware of this new feature by offering you the ability to remove the caption from the media before forwarding it.

The report said that this feature can be very important as it allows users to maintain control over the messages they send. The new alert feature from WhatsApp informs users about the ability to forward images, videos, GIFs, and documents, with captions.

