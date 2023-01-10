WhatsApp To Roll Out New 'Alert Feature' Before Forwarding Media With Caption: All Details

After releasing its ‘Forward Media with caption’ feature for iOS users last month, the Meta-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly working on improving this feature for a better app experience. The messaging platform is introducing an alert system to inform users about the ability to forward media with a caption.

According to WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, the new alert feature shows up when an image, video, GIF, or document with a caption is forwarded. As additional info, WhatsApp wants to ensure that you are aware of this new feature by offering you the ability to remove the caption from the media before forwarding it.

The report said that this feature can be very important as it allows users to maintain control over the messages they send. The new alert feature from WhatsApp informs users about the ability to forward images, videos, GIFs, and documents, with captions. Is rolling out to people that install the latest update of the app today.

In related news, WhatsApp is also working on a new ‘Report status update’ feature on the Android beta. WhatsApp report status update feature allows users to report unwanted status updates that may violate the company’s Terms of Service, in addition to the already available feature to report messages. This feature is important for maintaining the safety of both the platform and its users, reports WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp.

WhatsApp is planning to introduce a report button within the status options. In case you report a status update, its content will be forwarded to the moderation team for review to determine if it violates the company’s Terms of Service. The ability to report status updates is a feature under development on WhatsApp beta for Android and it is planned to be released in the future.

