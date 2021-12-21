WhatsApp Users Are Getting This New Business Feature

Popular instant messaging app WhatsApp is bringing a new feature for Business users - a new shortcut for quickly replying to messages. The shortcut is said to be available for the beta version of WhatsApp for some business owners on both Android and iOS. It is important to note here that the new update will not bring the quick reply feature itself. It will, instead bring the shortcut for the feature, which has been there for WhatsApp Business users since a while.

According to a report from WABetaInfo, the app is now receiving the shortcut for quick replies functionality. The new shortcut is said to be available in the chat share action menu and would be available for beta testers on Android and iOS devices. Before this, in order to initiate a quick reply, users were required to press the ‘/’ key on their keyboard and select a message from the list to be sent to the customer.

WABetaInfo says that WhatsApp might be adding the new feature in order to let Business owners know about the quick reply feature on the instant messaging app.

The quick reply feature has been available for WhatsApp Business since a while. In 2019, the company expanded the feature to WhatsApp Web and desktop app. It helps business owners to respond to commonly asked questions by sending preset answers or messages.

WhatsApp is currently reportedly working on a host of new features that pertain to usability, privacy, and other things. WhatsApp recently brought a custom sticker-making tool for WhatsApp web, which is also reported to come to the mobile and desktop apps soon.

