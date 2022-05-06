WhatsApp Users Can Finally React To Messages, Share Up to 2GB Files, And Add Up To 512 People In Groups

Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp is finally rolling out the much-awaited message reactions feature for all users, the company announced last night. Apart from this, WhatsApp is also getting other much talked-upon features like a higher file sharing size, and the ability to add more people to WhatsApp groups.

WhatsApp‘s message reactions is a feature that has reportedly been in the works since the past few months. The feature was earlier expected to come with only some emoji reactions and support for more will be added in the future. Users can go to the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store to check for the update. Currently, it has not started rolling out for Android users in India, but is expected to show up in the coming days. The message reactions feature is similar to what we have seen on other platforms like Instagram DMs, Slack, Twitter, and more.

Apart from emoji reactions, WhatsApp is also increasing the size of files that can be shared on the instant messaging app to up to 2GB, a massive jump from the current 100MB maximum file size. WhatsApp is also doubling the number of people you can add in a WhatsApp group. The company, in its blog post, said that it is “slowly" increasing the number of people you can add on WhatsApp groups. After the update, users will be able to add up to 512 people on groups. This comes after the Meta-owned instant messaging app introduced the Communities feature.

“Building private, safe, and secure communities takes work and we think this series of improvements will help people and groups stay close to one another," a WhatsApp blog said.

“We’re excited to share that emoji reactions are now available on the latest version of the app. Reactions are fun, fast, and they reduce overload in groups too. We’ll continue improving them by adding an even broader range of expressions in the future," WhatsApp said in its blog post.

The company further says that the 2GB files will be end-to-end encrypted, and recommends users to connect to Wi-Fi while sharing large files on their WhatsApp.

