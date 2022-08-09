WhatsApp Users Can Now Unsend Messages That Are Two Days Old: How It Works

WhatsApp is officially bringing the option to unsend messages that as a little over two days old. WhatsApp confirmed the update via a tweet on Tuesday. The unsend message feature basically means that you can delete the sent message, which is as old as two days.

In fact, WhatsApp says the message limit which can be deleted is actually 2 days and 12 hours, which makes it 60 hours in total. It is interesting that WhatsApp is giving its users so much time to delete/unsend an old message, which could be of concern to some people.

The delete message feature is available for the users, and they can decide if the message is to be deleted for themselves, or for everyone. WhatsApp says the unsend feature is not limited to chats, and you can delete photos and videos as well. You can tap on the chat, photo or video and decide how you want to delete the content. WhatsApp doesn’t say it clearly, but we are hopeful the new feature is coming to both Android and iOS users.

This feature can be used if you make some typos in the previous chat, or even send a message that you would like to unsend after having a change of mind in the next 48 hours. This is not the only feature that Whatsapp is going to bring in the coming months. It will soon let users hide their online status from friends, contacts, or everyone.

This option will make sure people and their privacy is not exposed in the open, especially with related to their online presence on the messaging app.

Earlier this week, we found traces of Whatsapp adding more privacy features for its users. The beta version of the Android app is testing the option to hide their phone numbers in WhatsApp Community.

