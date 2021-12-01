WhatsApp Users On iPhone Are Getting This Feature Soon

WhatsApp seems to be bringing an undo option for status. The new feature, that brings an “Undo" option for iOS users was spotted in iOS Beta of WhatsApp version 2.21.240.17. The new feature adds an undo option which is momentarily available for the user in case they want to hit the killswitch before their status goes live.

The feature will be available for iOS users in a future build and will be useful when users accidentally post a picture. Currently, it is in beta testing with some iOS beta tests. Right now, users can only delete their Status after they post it, there is no “undo" option. WhatsApp Status is similar to Instagram Stories that you see every time you open WhatsApp. Users can post photos or videos on their Status and it gets deleted within 24 hours.

WhatsApp’s desktop app is also getting an update which will bring privacy settings to the desktop app. The WhatsApp desktop app does not have privacy settings as of now and now the company is bringing privacy settings on the desktop app. According to the screenshots of the new app, users will get controls to privacy settings for their Last Seen status, Profile Photo, and About sections of the app.

