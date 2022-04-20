WhatsApp Video Message Scam From Pakistan Is Active Again: All Details

Select WhatsApp users are again receiving a message that claims they’ve won Rs 25 lakh as a part of the Kaun Banega Crorepati lucky draw. Select users, including a member of News18 Tech team, received a video message that explains the steps to avail the alleged cash prize. This isn’t the first time users are receiving such messages from an unknown number on WhatsApp claiming cash rewards. Regardless of text or video format, it is a fake message that was earlier debunked by Delhi Police’s Cyber Crime Unit.

What Does the WhatsApp Message Say

Similar to the previous text-based fake WhatsApp forwards, the latest video message claims users have won Rs 25 Lakh and will need to contact a number (6261343146) for further details. The latest video message adds that users cannot call on the number using the regular calling method, and will need to use WhatsApp Call feature. Following that, users will be contacted by an “officer" Rana Pratab who will likely ask for personal details.

The video message bears the same poster that we noticed in the old fake WhatsApp forwards. The poster includes images of actors Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Ruk Khan and Reliance chairperson Mukesh Ambani. There are various stickers and sponsor tags at the bottom of the image in order to appear authentic. Users will also notice the KBC lucky draw code and WhatsApp number.

Fake WhatsApp Messages Debunked by Delhi Police

As mentioned, the Delhi Police’s Cyber cell had debunked the claim and warned users receiving these WhatsApp forwards. The cyber cell had stated that fraudsters, in such cases, send WhatsApp messages to unsuspecting victims from unknown numbers (most of them starting with +92, the ISD Code of Pakistan). We received the message from a Pakistan-based mobile number (92 3221617016).

The Cyber cell added:

“Once the victim deposits that money, they start demanding for more on one pretext or another. The fraudsters insist on communicating only through WhatsApp. They induce the victim to deposit money in various bank accounts and the entire fraud goes on for several weeks and even months for as long as they can keep inducing the victim to deposit money. After some time, they start telling the victim that the lottery amount has been increased further to Rs. 45 lakhs, then to Rs. 75 lakhs, so on and so forth so as to keep the victim engaged and interested. Finally, when the victim starts insisting on getting the money or refuses to pay more, they stop calling him/her and discontinue the WhatsApp numbers that were being used in the fraud".

The police department even warns that fake WhatsApp messages claiming cash rewards usually contain loads of grammatical errors. In case a caller insists on revealing personal details, “there is something fishy about the whole thing." In case users receive this message, they must take a screenshot and share it with officials at the nearest police officials.

