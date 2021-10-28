WhatsApp Voice Notes May Soon Get These Upgrades: All You Need to Know

Listening to a WhatsApp voice note before sharing it can save your life. You can check if your voice tone is the one you wanted by previewing the voice note. It will be apparent if you sound too serious or demanding, and you can try to sound nicer in the second recording. Fortunately, WhatsApp, recognised for its innovative features throughout the world, is updating its voice message function. If reports are to be believed, the app will soon let its users preview and pause the voice message. This feature will improve the app’s usability. You will be able to pause the voice message once this functionality is updated. Previously, the app could not pause when recording a voice note.

Along with that, WhatsApp will show waveforms while you record voice notes. According to WABetaInfo, a WhatsApp update tracker, the development of the new feature is still in the early stages. However, the new features are presently available for beta testing on Android and iOS. Until the official release of the feature, here is an easy way you can preview your voice note before sending it: To hear your WhatsApp voice note without sending it, launch the instant messaging app and navigate to the chat to which you’ll be sending the voice note. Slide up the audio recording option to lock it, so you do not have to keep your finger on the audio button while recording.

Advertisement

Once the recording begins, record your audio and, when done, touch the back button to return to WhatsApp’s homepage. Be careful you don’t release the audio by accident. Don’t worry about hitting the back button; your audio will not be destroyed. Return to the conversation where you want to share the audio, and your audio will be ready for you. To listen to your audio, use the play button. If everything appears to be in order, press the send button. If you wish to re-record your audio you can even delete it by tapping on the trash icon.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.