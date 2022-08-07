WhatsApp Wants To Give More Protection For Your Account From Hackers: Here’s How

WhatsApp users will soon be able to prevent hackers from accessing their accounts. The platform is working on a new feature called ‘login approval’ that will alert the user if someone else tries to access their WhatsApp account.

We already have a system like that in place for Facebook, Google and Amazon accounts, where the account holder is required to approve if someone else is using their account on another device.

The details of login approval have been shared by WABetainfo this week, which also says that the new account login will be approved via a 6-digit code. “People will finally be able to deny a login request if someone is trying to log into their account because they wrongly shared their 6-digit code, it adds.

This feature will also offer other crucial details about the stranger trying to hack into your account. These include details about the device used to make the hack, and also at what time the intrusion was attempted. WhatsApp is testing the feature with select users for now, and it should offer it through the beta version in the coming week if it gets the results from the testing phase.

WhatsApp is used by billions across the globe and allows anyone to message a person using their mobile number. To use WhatsApp, you need to log in via the registered mobile number, using the 6-digit code provided by the messaging app to you via an SMS. Providing a double layer for security is the right move, for all users.

In addition to this, WhatsApp is also going to offer special to the WhatsApp Group admins, entrusting them with stopping misinformation on the platform. Admins will be able to delete messages which they feel are not in line with the policies of the messaging app or share misinformation.

