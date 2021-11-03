WhatsApp Web Is Getting Three New Features: Photo Editor, Sticker Suggestions & More

Facebook (now Meta)-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp has added new features to its web client. The new features include the ability to edit photos on WhatsApp web, preview links, and a new sticker suggestion. WhatsApp made the announcement via a post on its official Twitter handle. The company said that it is making changes to WhatsApp web in order to update the way you chat. Users will now be able to add stickers and text or crop and rotate their photos from any WhatsApp screen - big or small, WhatsApp said.

The photo editor will allow users to edit their photos while sending them across from their personal computer. The company has also introduced sticker suggestions for the app, where users can find the perfect sticker as they type - similar to the emoji suggestions that the company already has in place. Apart from this, link previews are also coming to WhatsApp web. The company says that the link previews help users know what they are clicking into. “Share news, videos, or that fun Tweet, sneak peek included," WhatsApp said.

“Over the past few months we’ve made a few changes to WhatsApp to answer some of your feature requests and to keep giving you the best experience," WhatsApp said.

WhatsApp recently stopped working for older smartphones that are running on Android 4.0.3 or iOS 9 and older. The company shared a list of devices that will not support the Facebook (now Meta)-owned instant messaging app from now on.

