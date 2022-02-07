WhatsApp Web Users Can Test This New Feature With Latest Update

WhatsApp users are getting a new feature this week and those using the web version can avail its benefits from now. The new beta version of the popular messaging app is getting the global voice note player, which made its debut on iOS a few weeks back. And WhatsApp Web users can start experiencing the new tool, if you have the new beta update installed on your system.

According to WAbetainfo, the beta update brings the global voice note player to Web users, who can now switch to other apps on their PC or laptop, and still hear the voice note in the background. Instead, you get a new audio player at the bottom of the chat list. Users can easily identify the sender of the voice note as their display picture is placed on the left side of the player. To test this feature, you need to get the WhatsApp Web beta version 2.2204.4.1 or 2.2204.5, the report adds.

WhatsApp is still testing out the feature, so regular users will have to wait for the feature to publicly release via official update. We expect WhatsApp to roll out the tool in the coming months, once it has fixed any issues of bugs in the app.

WhatsApp Web has become the go-to messaging app on the web for millions across the globe. You can download files, share images and even listen to voice notes on the PC.

Users need active internet connectivity on their mobile to mirror their profile via WhatsApp Web. But reports have suggested that WhatsApp could soon allow people to use WhatsApp Web without linking to their mobile devices. It also plans to bring the ability to make voice calls from the web version. And once all these features are rolled out, WhatsApp Web becomes a powerful tool for various purposes.

