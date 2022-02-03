WhatsApp Web Users May Soon Be Able to Request 'Account Info'

WhatsApp Web is reportedly getting features that are already available on the app for Android smartphones and iOS-running iPhones. According to WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned company is planning to add two features on the Web platform. Firstly, WhatsApp Web users will be able to activate two-factor authentication (2FA) to add more security. Additionally, users will be soon able to request ‘account info’. The exact rollout details of the new features remain unclear.

Meta-owned WhatsApp explains that the ‘request account information feature allows users to “submit a request for and export a report of your WhatsApp account information and settings." Unfortunately, the report does not include messages. If you want to get chats other than the app, then there’s an option to extra chat history on another platform. WhatsApp says that once users request account info, it cannot be reversed. Additionally, the company will take three days to send account info. It explains, “Your report will typically be available three days after the date you requested it. You can refer to the Ready by date while waiting for your report."

Users will receive a notification once the account info report is available to download. It will appear with the prompt, “Your account info report is now available". WhatsApp notes the Request account info screen will inform users of the time required for download before being deleted from servers. The company warns, “Because this report contains your information, you should be careful about storing, sending, or uploading it to any other services."

Meanwhile, a third-party app had gained prominence recently after it allowed users to view deleted messages on WhatsApp. The WAMR app essentially keeps track of notifications and saves messages that get deleted. Therefore, users cannot view messages deleted previously or when a chat is archived or muted forever. Cybersecurity experts claim the app is not malicious but can still pose security as it tracks users notifications and other sensitive details.

