WhatsApp Will Go Through This Change With Facebook Name Change To Meta

Facebook recently changed its name to Meta. With the change in name, users of other Meta services like WhatsApp and Instagram have been wondering what this change means for them. Currently, there seems to be no change coming in terms of how we use Instagram and WhatsApp, but there is a cosmetic change that has been hinted. In a recent report from WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, a beta version of WhatsApp shows “WhatsApp by Meta," instead of “WhatsApp by Facebook" on the splash screen before the app opens.

The report says that the new change has been found in a beta version of the application. It is expected to be introduced soon in a stable version of the app. The WABetaInfo report also says that the other “WhatsApp by Facebook" label in the app that appears on the footer of the settings page of the app is also missing from the beta version. Currently, only WhatsApp appears to be getting the new welcome screen.

The WABetaInfo report also said that some iOS beta may experience an issue where the splash screen is not visible. This issue may be fixed in the next beta build, the report said. This change is also expected to come to WhatsApp beta for Android in the coming weeks.

