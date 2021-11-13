WhatsApp Will Soon Allow You To Pick People Who Can See Your 'Last Seen' Status

WhatsApp is the most popular instant messaging app out there. The app’s “Last Seen" feature is said to be the most polarising feature as it is either very helpful, or it is very annoying, in case you are trying to avoid certain text messages. Now, while there is a way users can turn off the Blue Ticks and “Last Seen" timestamp from their WhatsApp, it is a very limited feature that lets you turn the two features on or off. Now, in a new update, WhatsApp is adding a new privacy option and is adding the ability to hide your Last Seen status on WhatsApp from specific contacts. So, users can soon select who all they want to see their “Last Seen" timestamp.

While the Last Seen feature is useful to find out when a certain contact was last seen on the app, it is also a little intruding in certain cases. No one likes to be told they were online on WhatsApp and did not reply to a message. The new feature, where WhatsApp gives more options to users to hide their Last Seen from, was found in a beta version of the app. It was first found by WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, who also shared a screenshot showing how the feature will look like on the Android app for WhatsApp. Currently, if users want to hide their last seen from people, they need to go to >Settings > >Account > >Privacy > >Last Seen. Here, users can only see three options - Everyone, My Contacts, and Nobody. With the upcoming update, there will be a new option - My Contacts Except…

This new and fourth option will allow users to hide their Last Seen time from specific contacts. Users will have to select contacts that they don’t want to share their last seen time with. This is similar to the option WhatsApp is bringing in order to let users decide who all can view their profile photos and About.

