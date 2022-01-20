WhatsApp Will Soon Allow You To Register Complaints Within The App

Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp is working on a feature that allows users to contact WhatsApp support directly from the app. The feature is now being made available for beta testers on both Android and iOS, suggesting it could be rolling out to more users in the near future. WhatsApp had first introduced a similar feature last year, but it was discontinued while in beta itself. The in-app support for WhatsApp users was first spotted by WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo.

The new in-app chat support feature was spotted in the beta version 2.22.3.5 of WhatsApp for Android and version 22.7.72 for iOS. The feature allows users to connect with WhatsApp customer support by going into >Settings > >Help > >Contact Us. The feature comes with a message for WhatsApp users that says “We will respond to you in WhatsApp chat," meaning that the company will start a new chat where users can express their grievances to the team at WhatsApp. The company contacts users through in-app messaging with a verified account.

Advertisement

The in-app chat support feature will send technical and diagnostic information including the model number and settings of the device WhatsApp is being used on. This information will be used to help diagnose, and possibly fix an issue with WhatsApp. According to WABetaInfo, the information that will be share in in-app chats include your network connection details, version of WhatsApp, and your smartphone model number.

Separately, WhatsApp has also started testing new animations for the heart emoji. Currently, only the basic heart emoji is the one animated. But now WhatsApp is planning to animate other heart emojis, as spotted by WABetaInfo on WhatsApp beta version 22.2.72 on iOS.

WhatsApp is also reportedly changing the way we receive notifications on iOS. The company will soon show the WhatsApp display picture of the respective contact that sends you the contact. Further, the company is bringing new notification settings for users on iOS, which will allow them to manage notification sounds and choose which notifications they want to receive.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.