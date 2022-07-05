WhatsApp Will Soon Give Its Users More Time To Delete Their Chats

WhatsApp has the option where you can delete a message that you feel has a lot of typos or was mistakenly sent. For the time being, there is a limit of 1 hour, 8 minutes and 16 seconds before you can exercise the option to delete the chat. But soon, you will get more than a couple of days’ time to delete the text on the messaging app.

As per the new report from WABetainfo this week, WhatsApp users will soon have an increased time limit of 2 days and 12 hours to delete a text on the app. This feature has been spotted on the beta version of WhatsApp with version 2.22.15.8 for Android users, where the extended time for deleting a chat is being made available.

The latest change allows people to remove chats they wish to delete or send by mistake. Some might say that a 2-day limit is long before anyone reads the message. But it is good to see WhatsApp giving its users the choice.

As you might be aware, WhatsApp could be trying to follow Telegram’s suite which also gives its users 48 hours or 2-days to delete a message after sending it. There are quite a lot of new features that seem to have been inspired by Telegram’s offerings, especially the support for large file transfers on WhatsApp.

The Meta-owned messaging platform has been busy integrating more features for its users in the past few months.

It has massively upgraded the video call feature to let you have 32 people on the call at the same time. The host of that call now also has the power to message other people on the group privately, or even mute those who are creating a disturbance during the call.

