WhatsApp Will Soon Have A Shortcut Icon For Calls: What It Means

WhatsApp calls have become useful for personal and work purposes. The company is racking up millions of minutes in call time, both in video and audio forms. But many people definitely feel that WhatsApp calling has multiple steps before you end up calling someone.

First you need to open the messaging app, then select the contact/group you want to call and then tap on the Call icon on the top-right of the interface. But soon all that could change and become easier for everyone with WhatsApp reportedly working on a feature that will let you create shortcuts for WhatsApp calls on the home screen.

The report from WABetaInfo states that WhatsApp will allow users to have their contacts on speed dial with a shortcut to that person on their phone’s main screen. This option comes in handy for people who you end up calling frequently.

The report does mention that the ability to create these shortcuts for callers is in the development stage so we can’t give a concrete timeline for its beta or official release. The platform will also soon give users the option to send photos in their original quality. WhatsApp has been criticised for compressing the images when you send, which has forced people to end photos as documents to preserve their quality.

WhatsApp on Wednesday said it banned over 36 lakh ‘bad’ accounts in India in the month of December 2022 in compliance with the new IT Rules 2021, which are being amended to put more responsibilities on social media platforms.

Between December 1 and December 31, 3,677,000 WhatsApp accounts were banned, and 1,389,000 of these accounts were proactively banned before any reports from users, said the company.

The messaging platform, which has more than 400 million users in the country, received 1,607 complaint reports in December in the country, and the records ‘actioned’ were 166.

