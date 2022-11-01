WhatsApp Will Soon Let Users Message Themselves: What It Means

WhatsApp is a popular chat app that has a lot of features and continues to see more added regularly. But some of you would say that WhatsApp still has some way to go before being as useful as Telegram or even Slack for that matter. Soon, WhatsApp will cater to users by letting them message themselves on the app.

The details of this update come via WABetainfo, who claim that the beta Android version 2.22.24.2 is getting an unreleased feature called Message yourself. WhatsApp users will see their name (as Me) on the chat list, from where you can message other contacts.

It is understandable that people are wondering why WhatsApp would want users to message themselves, but the whole point of this feature is allowing people to bookmark websites, and take notes on the messaging app itself. Most of you rely on messaging friends for such notes right now, asking them to ignore the content shared in their chat box.

This way, you don’t need to use another app for taking notes. The term message yourself can be deceiving, as it basically lets you save content just like how you do with draft messages.

The feature is only available to select beta testers for now, but once the bugs are rectified, expect Whatsapp to release it for everyone in the coming weeks.

One feature that WhatsApp has introduced globally is Call Links. WhatsApp users in India can now create WhatsApp call links and share them with other contacts using the app. As the name suggests, you can create links for both video and audio WhatsApp calls. The feature was announced earlier this year, and now it is getting a wider rollout. Call Links on WhatsApp is available for both Android and iOS users.

