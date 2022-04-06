WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Archive Chats On Windows App

Instant messaging app WhatsApp has been spotted testing an archived chats feature on Windows. This feature is already there on mobile devices and will now allow users to do the same via their Windows PC. The new feature has been spotted by WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo in the WhatsApp for Windows beta version 2.2213.3.0 and allows users to archive and unarchive their chats from the Windows app itself. According to reports, the feature has been in testing for beta users in the Universal Windows Platform version of WhatsApp, which is currently under development as a native app for Windows.

The report in WABetaInfo says that the archive feature is not that smooth in the beta version, and unarchiving chats doesn’t refresh the WhatsApp chats list. The feature to archive and unarchive chats is already available in the mobile app. The latest beta release for WhatsApp on Windows also comes with new icons for Media, Files, Links, Encryption, and Groups that appear in the chat options.

WhatsApp beta testers for Windows can update to the latest version by going to the Microsoft Store. The new release is not for regular WhatsApp users and it is not known as to when it will be rolled out.

Earlier this week, a report said that WhatsApp is working on letting users text those numbers that are not saved on their smartphones. The WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.22.8.11 shows that the company is working on a solution to let users send WhatsApp messages to people not on their contacts list.

The Meta-owned instant messaging platform was also recently reported to be putting a new limit on message forwards. Both the Android and iOS beta versions of WhatsApp showed an upcoming feature that will not let users forward a message to more than one group at a time.

