WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Filter Unread Chats, View Group Poll Results

WhatsApp has a lot of features and the platform continues to bring more on a consistent basis. The latest tool the messaging app could offer in the coming months is the ability to filter unread chats.

According to a new report from WAbetainfo, the upcoming feature is being tested on the WhatsApp Desktop app but you can expect to get this feature on Android and iOS in the near future.

The report says the WhatsApp Desktop Beta app version 2.2221.0 gives users the option to filter the unread chats. The feature effectively works by clicking on the filter button at the top-right of the window. You will also get the option to clear the filter if you don’t want to see all the unread messages together on the screen.

WhatsApp has brought features that people didn’t feel they needed, but eventually, it worked out great. Having the option to filter unread chats could be one of those for the messaging app.

Desktop users getting to experience it first seems rather odd, but the prospect of seeing it on Android and iOS gets us more excited about the feature. Unfortunately, we don’t know when WhatsApp will test this feature on mobile for users.

WhatsApp Group Poll Results Also Testing

The other feature WhatsApp seems to be testing right now is the option to view the results of the group poll that you created and shared with others. This tool is available on the iOS beta version 22.12.0.73 and promises to give you details about the poll results such as which item won the most votes and by how much percentage did it win. WhatsApp will also have a top option tag which basically shows you the winning poll option.

WhatsApp Group Poll is in beta itself, so we can’t say when the main feature along with the poll results option will be available for the end-users.

