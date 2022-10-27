WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Forward Images And Videos With Captions

WhatsApp forward tool is very popular, so much that the platform had to tone down its usage in some markets. You can forward chats, images and videos as well but for media content you didn’t have the option to add a caption to give the forwarded content some context. But it seems that could change very soon, as the platform is now beta testing this feature with a select group of users.

WABetainfo has shared the details of this beta version available only to Android testers for now, but we are hopeful that iOS devices will also get to experience the new option in the coming days. And once both the platforms run the feature smoothly, it should be ready for a public roll out.

As per the report, WhatsApp will give users the option to add new text before forwarding an image or a video, allowing people to change the text of the previous caption as well. Having a text box added to the interface means people will get the option to edit the existing text.

After all, having a contextualised caption when you forward a video or an image can help people with a better understanding of the action, and they will know why you have shared this media content with them. It will be interesting to see if WhatsApp makes any wholesale changes to this feature before its official release, which should happen soon.

WhatsApp limits the number of forwards a person can make, and gives the Whatsapp Group admin the control to decide which content is suitable for their group. Apart from this, WhatsApp is also testing other features, and has added new tools for users in the past few months.

