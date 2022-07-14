WhatsApp Will Soon Offer Voice Note Option As Your Status: What It Means

WhatsApp is just another app to dabble in the world of stories/status that is visible to all your contacts and lets you share a photo, video or even a GIF. But soon WhatsApp could bring the option to add a voice note as your status for your profile.

The details of this update have been observed by WABetainfo this week, which says the feature is yet to be offered to the beta testers but could happen in the coming weeks.

The report says WhatsApp will have an option for users to record and upload the voice note as their WhatsApp Status, or they could even upload an existing audio file stored on their device. WhatsApp could offer the same privacy settings for your Status as it does with photos and videos.

You also get the assurance of end-to-end encryption of the messaging app, which makes sharing audio content through Status a lot safer. Voice has become a pivotal tool for social media apps these days, and even for WhatsApp, the ever-reliable voice note is now the go-to option for hands-free messaging for many users across the world.

Bringing voice notes to Status was always on the cards and the latest test suggests the platform will be getting the feature to its users very soon. As is the case, WhatsApp will bring the tool for its beta testers to start the formal process, and after clearing all the bugs and issues, prepare it for a wider global release. We are hopeful that WhatsApp brings this Status feature to both Android and iOS users.

WhatsApp is also busy adding new emojis to the platform, now that both Android and iOS are 31 new emojis which include the proper hi-five icon, along with a shaking head and a pink heart emoji.

