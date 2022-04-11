WhatsApp Will Soon Tell You When The Shared File Has Finished Downloading

WhatsApp continues to add more features and test others so that people can try it out before it publicly rolls out. And the latest feature being tested by the platform is the ability for the person to know when the document is fully downloaded on their devices or uploaded to their servers.

The latest version of WhatsApp beta for Android, iOS, Web and desktop offers the feature that gives you the estimated time of arrival or ETA of any document/file that has been shared. So, when the document is completely downloaded, you will get an alert on your phone or desktop screen.

WhatsApp users will see the same details while uploading a document. The feature has been already released on the WhatsApp desktop last month, and now beta testers on Android and iOS for WhatsApp are getting it this week.

But the rollout is limited for now, so if you don’t see these details on your WhatsApp beta account, chances are you are not part of the select list.

Besides the ETA too, WhatsApp is likely turning off the ‘media visibility option for disappearing chats. And it wants to ensure that media files are not getting exposed to the limitations. WhatsApp could be eyeing this feature to ensure a better privacy experience when using disappearing messages and to help keep media more private in disappearing chat threads.

The platform has also opened up to the possibility of sending bigger media files. WhatsApp started testing the ability to share media files up to 2GB in size to some users in Argentina. Unless a wider beta rollout of the feature happens in the coming months, it is likely that WhatsApp has discarded the feature for good.

The new drawing tools are also coming on WhatsApp beta for Android to some users and a new changelog will be available when more users get the new feature.

