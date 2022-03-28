WhatsApp Will Stop Working On These Phones From March 31: All Details

WhatsApp is the most popular messaging app with billions of daily active users from across the globe. The messaging app works on most devices available in the market these days, but every now and then, the platform becomes unusable on software versions that have become old or obsolete to the companies.

And WhatsApp is making it clear that any phone running these Android, iOS or KaiOS versions will not be able to use the messaging app from March 31 onwards, which is just a few days away.

The details have been shared by WhatsApp on its FAQ page, giving us a clear idea about the versions that will not support WhatsApp after this date.

WhatsApp Will Not Work On These Phones From March 31

Android Phones: If your phone does not have the Android 4.1 version or newer, WhatsApp will stop working. You need a number that can be used to verify via SMS or call.

iOS Phones: iPhone users who are on iOS 10 version or later will be able to use WhatsApp on their device. Apple is currently offering the iOS 15 version, which is running old iPhones models that are 3 to 4 years old. WhatsApp says don’t use iPhones that are jailbroken.

KaiOS: If your device is powered by the KaiOS platform, you need KaiOS version 2.5 or newer to run WhatsApp. The support list includes JioPhone and JioPhone 2.

The official list from Meta includes phones from Xiaomi, Samsung, LG and Motorola among others. Here are the phones losing WhatsApp support.

LG

LG Optimus F7, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 II Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus L7 II, Optimus F6, LG Enact, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus F3, Optimus L4 II , Optimus L2 II and Optimus F3Q

Motorola

Motorola Droid Razr

Xiaomi

Xiaomi HongMi, Mi2a, Mi2s, Redmi Note 4G and HongMi 1s

Huawei

Huawei Ascend D, Quad XL, Ascend D1, Quad XL and Ascend P1 S

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Xcover 2 and Galaxy Core

WhatsApp makes these changes regularly, keeping its app up-to-date with the latest technologies. And the older Android or iOS versions that have now become obsolete are ticked off the list by WhatsApp.

For those on the latest Android and iOS versions, WhatsApp continues to add new features to the platform. It is regularly testing upcoming features via the beta version, which is available to select users.

The messaging app has recently opened up the Linked Devices feature to all users across the globe.

