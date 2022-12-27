WhatsApp Will Stop Working On These Samsung And Apple Phones In 2023: Here’s Why

WhatsApp is a popular messaging app that continues to add new features that might not work on older models. The company decides to end support for such phones, and from January 1, over 40 phones won’t be compatible with the messaging app as per multiple reports this week. Like all softwares, WhatsApp also needs regular updates to function smoothly, and these phones given here don’t have that anymore.

The support end is also a big part of WhatsApp looking to keep the platform secure, which is only possible if the said device can receive software updates and get support for advanced features that keep coming out frequently.

List Of Phones That Won’t Support WhatsApp In 2023

The list is long and has popular names like Apple, Samsung, HTC, LG and Sony Xperia among others. So, you can imagine the models will have mostly run out of manufacturer support.

- Apple iPhone 5

- Apple iPhone 5c

- HTC Desire 500

- Huawei Ascend D

- Huawei Ascend D1

- Huawei Ascend D2

- Huawei Ascend G740

- Huawei Ascend Mate

- Huawei Ascend P1

- Lenovo A820

- LG Enact

- LG Lucid 2

- LG Optimus 4X HD

- LG Optimus F3

- LG Optimus F3Q

- LG Optimus F5

- LG Optimus F6

- LG Optimus F7

- LG Optimus L2 II

- LG Optimus L3 II

- LG Optimus L3 II Dual

- LG Optimus L4 II

- LG Optimus L4 II Dual

- LG Optimus L5

- LG Optimus L5 Dual

- LG Optimus L5 II

- LG Optimus L7

- LG Optimus L7 II

- LG Optimus L7 II Dual

- LG Optimus Nitro HD

- Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

- Samsung Galaxy Core

- Samsung Galaxy S2

- Samsung Galaxy S3 mini

- Samsung Galaxy Trend II

- Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

- Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

- Sony Xperia Arc S

- Sony Xperia miro

- Sony Xperia Neo L

Seeing the iPhone 5 and 5c on the list is hardly surprising, as both the devices are no longer part of Apple’s iOS update cycle. Compared to that, you see a broader list of Android phones, from brands like HTC that is no longer a force it was many years back.

